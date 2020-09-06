Glenn Carl Portis
CUERO — Glenn C. Portis, 84, of Cuero, went home to our Lord Jesus Christ on September 03, 2020. Glenn was born on January 14, 1936, to the late Percy A and Bertha (Sherman) Portis, Sr., in Cedar Bayou, Texas. Glenn met his wife of 59 years, Sherrod Heyer, in McCamey in 1960. They were married on May 27, 1961, at United Methodist Church, in Cuero, TX. He graduated from Cedar Bayou High School in 1954; Lee Junior College in 1956; and Sam Houston State University with a Bachelors Degree in Business in 1958. Glenn obtained his Master’s Degree in Education from Sam Houston State University in 1964. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves until October 1964. During college he owned a gas station and delivered rural mail. After college he taught school in McCamey and then Cuero, Texas. He was also an elementary principal in Premont and then Cuero, Texas. In addition to teaching, he also drove the school bus. One of Glenn’s greatest loves was the Cuero Lions Club where he was a member since 1967. In 1987, he was inducted into the Texas Lions Hall of Fame. Over the years, he was responsible for over 400 new members and was recognized for that achievement. He served as president of the Cuero club, vice district governor and then district governor in District 2S4 in Texas. He received many honors through his 48 years of service including perfect attendance for 47 of those years. Glenn attended numerous international Lion Club conventions all over the world and was an avid pin collector and trader at these conventions. In addition, he volunteered and worked in Kerrville at the Lions Crippled Children’s’ or Texas Lions Camp of which he was a life member. Glenn served as deacon and treasurer of the First Baptist Church of Cuero for many years. Did someone say Gobbler Football? Glenn was a staunch Cuero Gobbler football fan. When he could no longer attend the games in person, he would listen to the game on the radio. He always had to be home in time or be able to listen to the game as it was being played. One of the biggest highlights of being a fan was when Coach Reeve brought the 2018 state championship trophy for Glenn to see and hold. And, of course, he was wearing his Gobbler green cap! Two years before teacher retirement, Glenn became the owner of the Cuero Art Gallery and spent many years framing and dealing in art. This was one of many hobbies Glenn enjoyed. After full retirement in 1992, he worked part-time at Freund Funeral Home which enabled him to keep in contact with many people. Glenn is survived by his wife, Sherrod (Heyer); his children, Stan (Audra) of Inez and Cliff of San Marcos; grandchildren, Aaron (Kierstyn) of Inez and Samuel (Winter) of New Braunfels. He is preceded in death by his baby daughter and son, John Paul; sister Sheryl Strange; brothers Percy Jr., James “Porky”, and Francis. Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 8, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero. Masks and social distancing will be required. Pallbearers will be: Cliff Portis, Aaron Portis, Sam Portis, Trey Heyer, Gerry Zengerle, Travis Reeve, and Ray Reese. Honorary pallbearers are: Don Shaw, Chester Wallace, Ben Prause, Curtis Boothe, Dan Balzer, Jerry Marcontell, and Roy Reed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Cuero, Lions Club International, or donor’s choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
