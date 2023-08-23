Glenn Emil Lahodny
Glenn Emil Lahodny
MOULTON — Glenn Emil Lahodny, Sr., age 72, of Moulton, Texas passed away at home on August 21, 2023 after a courageous private battle with cancer. He was born on March 24, 1951 in Hallettsville, Texas to Emil and Della (Henrichs) Lahodny. He graduated from Shiner High School in 1969 before joining the United States Army Reserve. He was stationed in Fort Polk, Louisiana and honorably discharged in 1975. Glenn worked at Kaspar Wire Works for several years before becoming an insurance salesman. Shortly after moving to Victoria, Texas he began a lifelong career in oil production. He started his own contract gauging business, Lahodny Inc. before retiring in 2017.
Glenn enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his country home, hunting, fishing, entertaining, and drinking a cold beer. He took pride in the meticulous maintenance of his home, lawn, and property. His motto was “do one thing at a time and do it well”.
Glenn is survived by her adoring family, son Glenn “Buck” Lahodny Jr. and wife Kennedy Lahodny of San Antonio, Texas, companion Mimi Richter of Moulton, Texas, and family members India, Daniel, Brooklyn, and Brittyn Randermann of Brenham, Texas, and Delta, Taylor, Avery, Kaylee, and Macie Allen of Magnolia, Texas. He was preceded in death by parents Emil and Della (Henrichs) Lahodny, brother Donald Lahodny, and nephew Troy Lahodny.
Visitation will be open to the public from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 23 at Shiner Funeral Home in Shiner, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 24, 10:00 am, at Zion Lutheran Church in Moulton, Texas. Burial will be at the Shiner City Cemetery following funeral services. Pallbearers: Bobby Appelt, Darren Henrichs, Ricky Henrichs, Ronnie Jurica, Perry Kram,
Scott Sustr. The family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Zion Lutheran Church, The Care Team Hospice, or a charity of one’s choice. Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.shinerfuneralhome.com. Services are under the care and direction of Shiner Funeral Home.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.