Glenn G. Raven
VICTORIA — Glenn Raven, 77, went to be with our Lord, October 29, 2020. He was born to Clarence and Lidy Raven in Victoria, Texas on October 24, 1943.
He is survived by his sisters, Judy Toler, Renette Armfield; son Josh Raven of England; nephews Billy Raven, Troy Toler, Lance Toler and Doug Schafer and 3 granddaughters Ashley, Bailey, and Catilin Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dora Mae Raven of 37 years and his daughter Cheryl Thomas.
Glenn worked in construction and was a welder. He retired in the Wood Hi Community. He enjoyed gardening and providing food for his family as well as the company of his farmer friends.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date at Wood Hi Cemetery.
www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
