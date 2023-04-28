Glenn Leroy Boldt
CUERO — Glenn L. Boldt, 77, of Cuero passed away Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born April 16, 1946 in Cuero to Norman and Grace Ackerman Boldt. He married Faye Shows on May 30, 1969 and they shared forty-seven wonderful years together until her passing in 2016. Glenn proudly served four years in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. After fulfilling his military duty, he became a law enforcement officer working for the DeWitt County Sherriff’s Office, the Cuero Police Department and retiring from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as an Investigator. Glenn became a Master Mason on June 1, 1976 and served nearly forty-seven years as Master of the Lodge three separate times. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Salles of Alice; sons, Glenn D Boldt of Corpus Christi and Michael McTighe of Three Rivers and grandchildren, Katherine Boldt, Sydney Boldt, Phillip Spencer, Melissa Blevins and Christopher Beam. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Faye; sister, Debbie Krause and brothers, Rodney Boldt and Gary Boldt. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Freund Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Texas Masonic Charities or Wounded Warrior Project. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

