GLENN ALAN MIZE VICTORIA - Glenn Alan Mize, 67, of Victoria went to be with the Lord on July 29, 2019. Glenn was born on October 24, 1951 to Austin A. "Jack" Mize and Melva "Pam" Mize. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Garry Mize. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Andra Edwards Mize and one brother Dennis Mize of Victoria. Glenn is also survived by 3 stepchildren Stacey Allen, Sarah Allen, and Stephanie Cullar. Glenn graduated from Stroman High School and attended Sam Houston State University. He served in the National Guard from 1971-1984. Glenn graduated from the State of Texas Department of Public Safety School in 1973. Glenn served as a Texas State Trooper and throughout his career he worked in many areas throughout the state of Texas and on many task forces within the United States. He retired in 2002 as Sergeant of Investigations in the Victoria Office. Glenn has made an impact on many individuals and friends with his rough exterior but kind and caring sense of humor. Glenn was an active member of the Goliad Masonic Lodge # 94. Total years of service to the Lodge was 35 years. Glenn served as secretary for many years and Worshipful Master for 1 year. He was District Deputy Grand Master for 1 year. Glenn was an active member of The Hugh Daspit # 301 in St. Martinville, Louisana. Glenn was a former member of the Al Amin Temple in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a member of the Victoria Shrine Club and Fire Patrol. Glenn was one of the hardest fighters many of us has ever seen and it was demonstrated in his fight against cancer. He will be missed greatly by his family and many of his nieces and nephews for his funny jokes and harassment and joking at family gatherings. He enjoyed sitting with his beloved wife Andra and their 3 fur babies on the front porch watching and feeding the white tail deer by hand. Glenn loved his animals and all animals loved him. Glenn was very proud of his heritage from his Australian mom making one trip to the mother land with his mom. Glenn was also enjoying his retirement with gun smith work and was very good at building handmade knives, spurs, and a variety of black smith projects. With the vast work experience he was blessed to have a large circle of very close friends. He was one of the most loyal friends and his circle was also very close and loyal. Through all his time fighting this disease no one ever heard Glenn complain or feel sorry for himself but instead would lean on his Friends. The family would like to acknowledge his many great friends and the support he received from them. Also the great staff of M. D. Anderson and all the supporting staff that made his experience bearable. Memorial contributions may be made to MD Anderson Hospital or Shriners Hospital. Honorary Pallbearers are Steve Nelson, Terry Lankford, Mark Fournet, John Lubbock, Darla Dowell, Harold Beacker, Terry Babin, Don Angell, Joe Hooten, David Jalufka, and Howard Yeary. Visitation will be held at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5-7pm. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Grace Funeral Home at 3pm with a reception to follow.
