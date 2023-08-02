Glenn Nolan Diebel
WEESATCHE — Glenn Nolan Diebel, 75, of Weesatche, passed away on July 27, 2023. He was born to the late Roland and Adlen Diebel, on July 9, 1948. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart for his bravery. After his military service, Glenn worked at Union Carbide as a Heavy Equipment Operator.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janice Diebel; and his children: Chad Diebel (Gaylynn), Brent Diebel (Sabina), Trinten (Ashley), and Tabetha (Michael). He is also survived by his stepson, Michael Sylvester (Maggie), and his sister, Karen Diebel Kirchner (Paul). Glenn was a proud grandfather to Dalton Sturm, Grant Diebel (Maegan), Jayden Diebel, and Brayden Diebel. He was also a great-grandfather to Michael, Jr. and Blakelee Ann. Glenn leaves behind nieces Christine and Angela Kirchner.
In his free time, Glenn was a member of the Weesatche Volunteer Fire Department and actively participated on the 4th of July barbeque benefit. He was also heavily involved in the Goliad County Little League association, supporting his sons. Glenn’s true passion was being on the tractor and spending time with his family.
A private ceremony will be held to honor Glenn’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to Dornburg Center Hospice of South Texas-Victoria.
Glenn will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His courage, dedication, and love for his family will always be remembered.

