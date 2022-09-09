Glenn Raymond
Redburn
VICTORIA — Glenn Raymond Redburn, loving husband, father, and grandfather, was received into the Lord’s embrace on Monday, September 5th, 2022.
Glenn was born November 1st, 1927 in Pampa, Texas, the son of Roy and Nell Redburn. He was a descendant of the Potawatomi Tribe. During his adolescence his family migrated to San Fernando, California, where Glenn met the love of his life, Alice Jean Roberts, at San Fernando High School. After graduation, Glenn enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country for the duration of WWII.
After receiving his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, Glenn returned to the San Fernando Valley where he proposed to Alice. On August 22nd, 1946 they were united in marriage and began a relationship that lasted over three quarters of a century. Alice and Glenn migrated to Texas and lived in Houston in a home where The Galleria now stands.
In 1951, Alice and Glenn decided to move to Victoria. It was there that they planted roots and started their family. Glenn took a job working for Herndon Scott as the manager of Scott Sales. His career at Scott Sales spanned 7 decades, during which time he became an owner and managing partner. In 2019, at the age of 90, Glenn retired as the President and founding partner of Texas Tool & Hardware, which was formerly Scott Sales.
On August 22nd, 2022, Alice and Glenn celebrated their 76th Wedding Anniversary with their son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Glenn is preceded in death by his sister, Faye Paul; brother, Charles Redburn; and countless good friends and respected business associates.
Surviving family members include his beloved wife, Alice Roberts Redburn; son, Keith Redburn; daughter-in-law, Twala Eller; and grandchildren, Jon Verrett and Elyse Redburn.
The family wishes to offer a special thanks to lead caregiver Tonie Hanys, as well as Linda Williams, Naomi Galindo, Toni Lopez, and the care staff of Hospice of South Texas.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX, with Pastor Larry Green officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Adopt-A-Pet or to the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Foundation.
To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefunerahome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- New restaurant, Another Pour Decision, coming to Main Street in downtown Victoria
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office sergeant awarded for saving life
- Jason Herring approaches 200th victory at Refugio
- Bail set for man charged in chase that led to school lockdown day earlier
- Fab Five: Dunkin' donuts to open this month with new development on the horizon
- Refugio, Edna ready for non-district test
- Woman arrested on assault and resisting arrest charges
- Week 3 Area Football Previews
- Victoria woman arrested on DWI charge
- Duke of Cambridge ‘to be given Prince of Wales title after his father was named King Charles III’
Commented
- Letter: Banning semi-automatic rifles worked in 1994 (5)
- Letter: Abortion issue is a matter of religion (2)
- Victoria council to vote on lowering tax rate by 3 cents (2)
- Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dead at 96 (2)
- Gallery: Victoria East vs. New Braunfels Canyon football (2)
- 10 drivers arrested on DWI charges over Labor Day weekend (1)
- William Lee Upham (1)
- Two men arrested separately on assault cases, both with previous convictions (1)
- Bloomington gets season off to successful start (1)
- Right-wing coalition that targeted VISD hiring has eyes on board elections (1)
- Are burger wars in Texas heating up? The answer is easier than ordering at In-N-Out (1)
- Jim Graff: God has an amazingly fruitful and fulfilling life for us (1)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Listening is a skill we all must learn (1)
- 'The Grid' podcast: Writers always try to establish a 'voice,' now you can hear them too (1)
- Thomas Reagan Jordan (1)
- Independent audit of appraisal district just makes sense to ease taxpayers' concerns (1)
- Nature Notes: Where to see wood storks (1)
Online Poll
Do you plan to attend the film festival?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.