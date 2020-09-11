Glenn Wiesner

He was a graduate of El Campo High School and attended Wharton County Junior College. Glenn farmed with his father and brothers. He was also a welder, a mechanic, and a truck driver.
He is survived by his siblings: Linda Wiesner, Sandra (Mark) Marek, Rickie (Machell) Wiesner, and Ronnie Wiesner, his uncle Donald Schoenfield, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation is 10:30 am Saturday, September 12 at St. Philip Catholic Church, Rosary at 11:00, and Funeral Mass at 11:30. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family at triskafuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.