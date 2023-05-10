Glenna Brock Smith
ELBERTON, GA — Mrs. Glenna Brock Smith, 93, of Elberton, GA, wife of 58 years to the late Truett Smith, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Arbor Terrace South Forsyth in Suwanee, GA. Glenna Beatryce Brock was born in El Campo, TX on October 18, 1929, the eldest child of the late Otis Hardy Brock and Beatryce McMahon Brock. Following graduation from Patti Welder High School in Victoria, TX, she furthered her education at Texas A & I (presently Texas A & M) in Kingsville, TX where she earned a Bachelors in Business Administration. After graduation from Texas A & I, Glenna briefly taught eighth grade before gaining employment in the Dean’s Office at Victoria College where she would ultimately teach shorthand, typing, and various business classes. She then worked for U.S. Congressman Clark Thompson for five years, in both his Galveston, TX and Washington, DC offices. Glenna met William Truett Smith while attending First Baptist Church in DC, and they married in April 1958. The couple moved to Georgia the following fall, living in Macon and Cairo before ultimately moving to Elberton in 1973. Mrs. Smith taught business classes at Elbert County Comprehensive High School for a short time and managed Truett’s Law Office for many years. Glenna was involved civically in any community where she lived. She was a member of the Civic League in Macon, GA. In Elberton, Mrs. Smith was a member and president of the Iris Garden Club and a member and president of the Elbert Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. At First Baptist Church of Elberton, Glenna was a member of the choir, circle, and Campbell Sunday School Class. She was also a former member of the Elberton Country Club. Glenna was an avid bridge player who enjoyed playing with several bridge clubs. In their later years, she and Truett enjoyed traveling to Gatlinburg, TN. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Brock and Debra Smith of Cumming, GA; brother, Marcial “Buddy” Brock of Edna, TX; sister-in-law, Joan Smith of Marietta, GA; nieces and nephews: David and Cathryn Brock of Boerne, TX, Susan B. McGee of San Antonio, TX, Donna B. and Darrell Flatt of Tyler, TX, Mark and Wendy Brock of College Station, TX, Pat and Rosalie Smith of West Columbia, SC, John Smith of West Columbia, SC, Louie, Jr. and Jan Shirah of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Donald and Shelby Shirah of Hopeful, GA, and Beth S. Thompson of Cordele, GA. Also surviving are numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. The funeral service honoring the life of Glenna Smith will be held on Friday, May 12, at 11 o’clock in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Elberton, 132 Heard Street, Elberton, GA 30635 with the Rev. Gary Purvis officiating, and interment will follow in Elberton’s Historic Elmurst Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Friday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. in the church sanctuary prior to the service. Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to the Elbert Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 4 Medical Drive, Elberton, GA 30635, South Texas Children’s Home, 9243 FM 2617, Pettus, TX 78146, or to Georgia Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com
. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton, GA is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Glenna Brock Smith.
