Glenna M. Kuntzman
VICTORIA — Glenna M. Kuntzman, age 86, quietly slipped to her eternal rest on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was born June 16, 1935, in Armington, Illinois to Clyde and Mabel Ellis (nee Williams).
Glenna’s love for people served her well in her career as a successful salesperson.
Her accomplishments during her career in the music business earned her many international trips. She later moved to the recreational vehicle industry where she was highly regarded for her product knowledge and customer service. Glenna was once asked in an employment interview why she thought she could sell motor homes. Her reply was, “What makes you think I can’t?” She was a member of the Country Church in Marion, Texas. She loved to garden, travel, and spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Palmer (David) and Mardie Ellington (Wm. Seerden); her son, Jeffrey Knobeloch (Sally); four grandchildren, Matthew Ellington, Chad Earl (Barb), Elizabeth Knobeloch Moench (Charlie), Jessica Ellington (Evan Gangl); and five great-grandchildren.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wm. Kuntzman; brothers Elwood Gene Ellis and Donald Ellis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Drive, Seguin, Texas with Pastor Butch Ikels officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or Christ’s Kitchen of Victoria, Texas. Michael J. Fox Foundation P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741 Michaeljfox.org/donations Christ’s Kitchen P.O. Box 3391 Victoria, TX 77903. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
