Glenwood Volkmer
VICTORIA — Glenwood Volkmer, 77, of Schroeder, TX, passed away on Saturday January 16, 2021 following a short illness. Glenwood was born in Victoria TX to Lawrence and Enola Volkmer on April 24, 1943. He married Rosemary Mikula on September 2, 1963 in St Luke’s Lutheran Church in Schroeder TX. He worked as a Drilling Superintendent for Western Oceanic for 30 years. And traveled all over the world. After retirement, he enjoyed ranching, caring for his cattle, and baling hay. Glenwood enjoyed the many trips with his family. He will be remembered by those lucky enough to know him, as someone who would help someone in need.
Glenwood is preceded in death by father and mother and brother, David.
Glenwood is survived by Rosemary, his wife of 57 years; children, John (Christine) of Herkimer NY, Terry (Fay) of Schroeder TX, Michelle Slayden (Douglas) of Schroeder TX; brothers Kenneth and Larry;
6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid, memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be given to The Coletoville Cemetery Association.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud defends objection to election results, says "We don't know yet" about Biden's win (13)
- Letter: Our congressman did not set a good example (13)
- Letter: 'Ship of fools' makes a number of wrong assertions (11)
- Letter: Representative Cloud should explain why he did not wear a mask (6)
- Letter: America stands at a crossroads as we work through our differences (6)
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (18)
- Constitutionality of election still in question (4)
- El Campo couple gives firsthand account of events at Capitol (w/ video) (2)
- Letter: Ship of fools (3)
- Guest column: A question our community asks of itself (2)
Online Poll
Do you buy Girl Scout cookies?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.