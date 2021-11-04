Gloria A. Grimes
VICTORIA — Gloria A. Grimes, 96, of Willis formerly of Victoria passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. She was born November 11, 1924 in Rio Hondo, TX to P.S. and Carra Mauney Grantham. Gloria worked for Citizens Medical Center of 37 years before she retired and was a member of First English Lutheran Church. While living in Victoria after her retirement she was an active volunteer for the Pink Ladies at Citizens Medical Center and a member of the Altar Guild at First English Lutheran Church. She was known to many as “GG”, mother, sister, friend and Nanny, she always had a loving and friendly smile for her many friends and family. Gloria believed you never let the grass grow beneath your feet and was a go-getter, but she always made time to reach out to everyone to lend a helping hand.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Deborah M. (Frank) Schneider of Conroe, Sharon L. Elliott of Willis; brother, Preston Grantham of Corpus Christi; five grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Lee Roy Grimes; sisters, Mattie Bell Johnson, Carra Lee Jackson, Maude Nash and brothers, Jack Grantham, La Von Grantham and Alfred Grantham.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 10-11 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with the funeral service to begin at 11 AM, Pastor Chip Reynolds officiating. Interment and graveside services will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gloria’s grandsons Dennis Grimes, Joseph Grimes, Andrew Schneider, Mark Jackson, Josh Elliott and Scott Mount.
Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main Street, Victoria, TX 77901 or donor’s choice.
Gloria will be missed by those she cherished and blessed her life.
