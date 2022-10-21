Gloria Ann Billo
GOLIAD — Gloria Ann Kenne Billo, 83, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born April 27, 1939 in Goliad, Texas to Ruben Kenne and Gladys Franke Kenne.
Gloria was a warm, kind lady who could light up a room with her smile and contagious laughter. She loved her family with all of her heart and was always eager to spend quality time with them. She went out of her way to support her family’s interests and never failed to show up and cheer them on.
Her and her husband of 51 years, Bertram Billo, shared a love of travel. They would often pack up the family and go on camping trips. Even after her husband’s passing, Gloria continued to travel and camp with her friends and family. Her children and grandchildren have wonderful memories from these camping trips.
Gloria was a very social lady, and enjoyed visiting with friends. She was involved in many different groups such as a card club, domino club, and a local bowling league. She bowled and played dominos for over 50 years. Although she loved being with friends, she had many quiet pastimes as well. She was an avid reader and a wonderful gardener. She also loved to sew and embroider. She will be greatly missed, however, her faith in God provides her family hope that she has been reunited with her husband and son in their heavenly home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bertram Billo and her son, Cory Billo. She is survived by her two daughters Lisa Billo Bone (Robert) and Cheryl Billo Caraway (Michael) and her daughter-in-law Cristy Billo; her grandchildren Amber Bone (Brandy Brown), Danette Bone Mares (Jason), Brooke Bochat Schwartzkopf (Kaleb), Mackenzie Billo, Kyle Caraway (Casey), Taylor Caraway, and Kayden Caraway, and her great grandchildren Cooper Mares, Cutter Mares, Harlynn Brown, Paxton Brown, Levi Caraway, Eli Caraway, and Jamison Caraway, and her sister JoLynn Bethke(Paul).
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad. Funeral Service will be Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 251 N. Market St., Goliad with interment to follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Russell Bethke, Robert Bone, Michael Caraway, Jason Mares, Jason Hoffer, Kaleb Schwartzkopf. Honorary pallbearers are her domino club friends, bowling league friends, and card club friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church memorial fund or donors choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.