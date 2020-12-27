Gloria Ann Rivera
VICTORIA — Gloria Ann Rivera, 72, of Victoria, Texas passed away on December 21, 2020. She was born August 16, 1948 in Victoria, Texas to the late Crisoforo D. and Herminia Flores Rivera. She was able to touch the lives of many while working as a substitute teacher for VISD. She was a staff writer for Revista de Victoria for many years. Gloria was incredibly involved with Holy Trinity Church and cherished the time spent with her family. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Yolanda Rivera and Marilou Clark. She is survived by her brothers: Chris Rivera and Rene Rivera of Victoria, and Ruben Rivera of Richmond, as well as, all of her beloved nieces and nephews. Pall bearers will be Robert Rivera Jr., Robert “Bobby” Cavazos, Adam Hernandez, Mike Rivera, Rene Rivera Jr. and Prax Flores. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, services will be held on Wednesday, December 30th at Our Lady of Sorrows. Rosary at 8:15 a.m. and mass at 9:00 a.m. followed by burial at Memory Gardens, 8819 US-87 Victoria, Texas 77904.
