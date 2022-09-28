Gloria Candelaria
VICTORIA — Gloria Candelaria, 82, of Victoria was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven Thursday September 22nd, 2022, at her home in Kingwood Texas. She was born September 24th, 1939, in Victoria County to Selestino and Dolores Candelaria.
Gloria is survived by her brother David Candelaria and her sister Dolores Cano, Her daughters Cynthia Ruth (James M. Ames) (dec), Diana Lyra, Denise (John) Bradley, Derise (Brian) Bunn, and son Joel Darren (JoAnn) Rodriguez. Grandchildren Gabriel (Adrienne) Rodriguez, Steven and (Ronnica) Mayes, Daniel (April) Ames, David Ames, Celeste (Bryan) Koehler, Cristina (Ricardo) Retiz, Jacob Lyra, Diego Lyra, Jason (Elena) Flores, Joshua (Lydia) Flores, Kaitlin Bradley, Madison Bradley, Shane (Ashley) Kuester, Jeannica Salinas, Reyna (Elijah) Liserio, Emily (Hector) Zertuche, Mason Edwards, Ricardo Saenz, and Evie Bunn, as well as 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Gloria is proceeded in death by her brother Selestino Candelaria Jr.
Wake; Friday, September 30th at Angel Lucy’s Funeral home from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Service; Saturday, October 1st Angel Lucy’s from 11:am to 1pm followed by internment at Memorial Park cemetery at 2pm.
Pallbearers will be Jason Flores, Joshua Flores, Celeste Koehler, Shane Kuester, Gabriel Rodriguez, Ricardo Saenz.
Honorary pallbearers Bryan Koehler, Brian Bunn, Juan Woodard Jr., Erik Kuester, and Jesse Guerra Jr.
