GLORIA RENEE EDWARDS CORPUS CHRISTI (FORMERLY OF GOLIAD) - Gloria Renee Edwards, 62 of Corpus Christi passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born in Corpus Christi on December 15, 1957. She is survived by her children; Corlissa Edwards snd Tameka Smith; her grandchildren Deandre Ross, Sydney Jones, Eric Jones, Jaelyn Jones, Demetrius McGee, Ammarrion Ramsey; great grandchildren, Gianna Collins and Santana Herron; her sisters, Geraldine Valentine and Cheryl Edwards and brother, Jeffery Edwards. Visitation services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a funeral service at 12:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad, Texas.
