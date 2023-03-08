Gloria Ellen Spell
VICTORIA — Gloria Ellen Spell, 85, was born to Thomas and Viola Spell on July 12, 1937, in Stephenville, Tx. She passed away peacefully on February 27, 2023, in Victoria, Texas. Gloria spent all her school years in Stephenville, graduating from Stephenville High School in 1955. She attended the University of North Texas, receiving her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Elementary Education.
Gloria was an elementary teacher in Big Springs and Victoria, Texas. She taught at Aloe Elementary, O’Connor Elementary, and Juan Linn Math and Science Magnet School. Gloria sponsored the Young Astronaut Club and the Environmental Club at Juan Linn. In 1997, the environmental center at Juan Linn was named the Gloria Spell Environmental Center in recognition of her hard work and dedication to the school. In 2002, she received the HEB Excellence in Education Award to recognize outstanding public school professionals. In addition, she was honored by the Soil and Water Conservation Service as Teacher of the Year. In 2002, Gloria retired from teaching after 42 years. As an elementary school teacher, she touched the lives of many students who continued correspondence with her long after they were in her classroom.
Gloria was a member of the Eta Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma for 54 years. She served as President from 1974-1976 and received the Eta Pi Achievement Award in 1998.
She enjoyed gardening and was active in the Master’s Gardeners program for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Viola Spell, sisters Hildegard and Jean Spell, and brother Tom Spell, Jr. and her niece Karen Watson She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
