GLORIA GUYON GLEINSER VICTORIA - Gloria Guyon Gleinser entered into rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born February 28, 1932 to the late Eugene Edwin and Anna Mae Kursell Guyon in Buda, Texas. Gloria was a member of the Builders Association as well as a member of the National, State, and local Association of Realtors. She is survived by her sons Robert Quinn Gleinser and wife Melinda, and Eric Lee Gleinser and wife Cindy. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Paula Gene Orsak, and her brother Eugene Lamar Guyon. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North. Chapel services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, with Carl Westbrook, officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net

