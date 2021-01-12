Gloria Hirsch

Gloria loved the country life, gardening, cooking, canning and crocheting. Her family was her whole world and she enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors are her daughters, Glenda Mixon (Jay), Donna Janak (Mark) and Rhonda Moorman (Steven), all of Yoakum; special friend, Don Monk; grandchildren, Mallory (Brandon), Mindi (Clay), Justin (Lesley), Molly and Megan; great-grandchildren, Grady, Marlee, Case and Cooper.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Hirsch in 2000.
Rosary 10:30 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.