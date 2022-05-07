Gloria Jean Davis
HALLETTSVILLE — Gloria Jean (Tucker) Davis entered into Eternal Rest on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Gloria Jean was born in Hallettsville, TX, on December 14, 1947, the daughter of the late Alvo and Lillie V. (Springs) Tucker.
She married, Leonard Davis on August 13th 1967, in Eagle Lake TX. The couple was blessed with two children: Dennis and Denise.
Gloria Jean worked as a cook many years and for fifteen years as a Department Manager for Walmart. During her time working for Walmart, she truly enjoyed having the opportunity to visit with customers and form lasting friendships with her coworkers.
Some of Gloria Jean’s hobbies throughout life included playing bingo and traveling. In her younger years, Gloria Jean enjoyed taking her children on road trips. She would make it a point to stop at various historical markers throughout Texas and allow her kids the opportunity to learn about Texas history.
Gloria Jean was always her children’s #1 supporter and biggest fan. When her son Dennis became involved in rodeoing, she loved sitting in the stands and cheering him on. As she became more involved in watching Dennis rodeo, Gloria Jean later enjoyed watching rodeo competitions on television. Later in life, Gloria Jean earned the title of grandmother and great grandmother. She held a special place in her heart for her precious grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, Dennis Ray Davis of Orchard, TX; two brothers: Dan Tucker of Runge, TX; and James Roy Tucker of Shiner, TX; one sister, Joyce Tucker Walker of Hallettsville, TX; two grandchildren: Cheyanne Davis and significant other, Lawrence Reason, Sr.; and Chad Davis along with their mother, Kamisha Simien-Davis; all of Houston, TX; three great grandchildren: Lawrence, Jr., Chloe’, and Zoé Reason; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Gloria Jean was preceded in death by her parents: Alvo and Lillie Tucker; her daughter, Denise Davis; spouse, Leonard Davis; and brother, Alvo Tucker, Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 7th 2022.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- I’m still angry (6)
- New Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for Victoria (3)
- Couple gets national attention for crafts after betting on themselves (2)
- Heads up high Democrats (13)
- Letter: Everyone should have the right to vote (2)
- KENNETH MURLIN HARRIS (2)
- Letter: Klacman wants to repair school (1)
- Letter: Title 42 needs to remain in place (1)
- Marion Lorraine "M. L." Sims (1)
- Victoria County commissioners OK salary comparison with neighbors (1)
- Experiencing the outdoors plays an important part of an Episcopal education (1)
- Jury acquits Refugio officer in infant pepper spraying trial (1)
- Handful of Latino businesses spark more interest in downtown Victoria (1)
- Virginia Callan Welder (1)
- Letter: Property appraisal increasing on unlivable home (1)
- Property tax assessments jump for many homeowners (1)
- CAROL FRITZ (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.