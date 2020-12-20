Gloria Mae Mills
PORT LAVACA — Gloria Mae (Strain) Mills passed away peacefully December 17, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born in Port O’Connor, Texas to the late William Allen and Eunice Mae Strain.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Mills; daughters, Debbie (Steve) Fisher, Tammy (Toby) Hlavinka and Gina (David) Hybner; Sisters, Violet (Fred) Poncik, Linda (Craig) Strakos and Jeanette Gay; Brother, Bob (Marsha) Strain and brother-in-law, Ron Ohlinger; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbie Mills; brother, Bill Strain; sister, Shirley Ohlinger; and brother-in-law, Tom Gay.
On June 21, 1970 she married the love of her life Jim Mills and they recently celebrated their golden anniversary. Their love story was one of a kind and continued for 50 years. Family was everything to her; she was very active and involved in her daughter’s lives and then later in her grandchildren’s lives. Camping and floating down the river with her family was a yearly event that she enjoyed very much. Gloria will be remembered by her sweet smile and her warm embrace and the way she made everyone feel like they were the most special person in the world. She will be remembered for the love she had for her friends and family and her easy going, care-free way she lived her life. She was always the last one to be at the table for meals, not just because she was a slow eater, which she was, but because she enjoyed the company and conversations so much she didn’t want them to end. Gloria was at the center of her big family and her love will always carry on in the hearts of her husband, siblings, daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Allen Nida, Scott Johnson, James Johnson, Byron Hlavinka, Nathan Hlavinka and Ryan Mitchell. Honorary pallbearer is Ann Wilson.
A special thanks to Kimberly, Diana, Mary Margaret and Mom’s special angel, Plechette, for their loving care and support.
Graveside services will be 2:30 on Tuesday, December 22 at Port Lavaca Cemetery. For the safety of our friends and family mask are encouraged. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition (12)
- Letter: Who will fear God in 2021? (7)
- Are you traveling or staying at home for the holidays? (6)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (5)
- Victoria County reports 15 new recoveries, no new cases or deaths (5)
- Guest column: All ‘doctors’ change lives every day (4)
- Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory (4)
- Years of 'extraordinary science' led up to the new COVID-19 vaccines (3)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (2)
- Concrete batch plant in DeWitt County fined $11,125 for environmental violations (2)
Online Poll
Have you ever built a snowman?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.