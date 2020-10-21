Gloria McGavran
GEORGETOWN — Gloria Jeanne Roberts McGavran, age 74, passed away October 06, 2020. Gloria was born on 9 December 1945 to Charles and Alda Roberts in Kenedy, Texas. She spent most of her formative years in Victoria, Texas with her parents and younger sister, Billye Anne Roberts Berger. After graduating from Victoria High School in 1964, she completed her associate studies at Victoria Junior College in 1966. She then moved to Dallas, Texas to work and be near her future husband. Gloria and William L. McGavran III (Bill) were married in the First Methodist Church, Victoria on 26 November 1966. They initially lived in Irving, Texas for four years, while Bill attended medical school. After Bill’s graduation, they moved to Baltimore, Maryland for a one-year surgery internship. Bill joined the Navy in 1971, and they were stationed in San Diego for three months. Gloria moved to Yokosuka, Japan (while Bill served in Viet Nam) where their daughter, Catherine Anne, was born in 1972. In 1973 they moved to Gainesville, Florida, for a four-year neurosurgery residency. Upon its completion in 1977, they moved to Midland, Texas, where they lived for thirty-one years. Their daughter, Melissa Renee, was born in Midland in 1979. Gloria and Bill subsequently moved to Landstuhl/Ramstein, Germany in 2008 for two years to treat the wounded from Iraq and Iran. Gloria and Bill moved to Georgetown, Texas in 2010 to be near their daughters. Gloria was always active in local social service organizations and their church - she particularly loved to sing! In the fall of 2017, she began a long progressive battle with Lewy Body Encephalopathy, which resulted in her death at home with her family on 6 October 2020. Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Charles Roberts; mother, Alda Roberts; sister, Billye Ann Berger; and niece, Carrye Berger. She is survived by her husband, William. L. McGavran III; daughters: Catherine McGavran Whiting and husband, Gregory W. Whiting, Melissa McGavran May, and husband Karl H. May; grandchildren, Lucas G. Whiting, and Elizabeth A. Whiting; nephew, Jason Berger; and niece, Amy Berger Marony. A Memorial Service will be held at Ramsey Funeral Home, 5600 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas on 24 October at 10:00 AM. A reception will follow at the reception room of Ramsey Funeral Home. Those unable to attend may view the service at www.ramseyfuneral.com/page/web-casting and then by clicking on Ramsey Funeral Home Web Casting near the center of the screen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be sent to local hospices, churches, or food banks in Gloria’s name. You may share a message and memory on our online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com
