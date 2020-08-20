Gloria orta Solis
VICTORIA — Gloria Orta Solis age 75, of Victoria passed away August 15, 2020. She was born June 22, 1945 in Port Lavaca to the late John and Mary Orta.
She is survived by the Father of her children, John Ramirez; Daughters, Beatrice Ramirez and Priscilla Sanchez of Victoria; Sons, Johnny Ramirez Jr and Christopher B. Solis of Victoria; Sisters, Lillie Hysquierdo, Andra Serna, Mary Eva Ewers and Linda Kay Ramos all of Victoria, Mary Jane Contreras of Sinton, Nora Ramirez of Channelview, and Manuela Lara of Port Lavaca; Brothers, Pete Orta Sr of Houston and Noe Moreno of Rockport. She is also survived by 11 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Julian Solis; Sons, Charles P. Ramirez and Miguel Ramirez; Brothers, Johnny M. Orta, Baby Boy Orta and Reynaldo De Los Santos.
Visitation will begin Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9am – 10am with a Prayer Service to begin at 10am at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria with a Graveside Service to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery in Port Lavaca.
Pallbearers will be Robert John Lopez, Frankie Hysquierdo, Hector Ramirez, Sammy Hysquierdo, Dennis Lara Jr and Xavier Brown.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
