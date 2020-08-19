Gloria orta Solis
VICTORIA — Gloria O Solis age 74, of Victoria passed away August 15, 2020. She was born June 22, 1945 in Port Lavaca to the late John and Mary Orta of Victoria.
She is survived by the Father of her children, John Ramirez; Daughters, Beatrice Ramirez and Priscilla Sanchez of Victoria; Sons, Johnny Ramirez Jr. and Chistopher B. Solis of Victoria; Sisters, Lillie Heysquierdo, Andra Serna, Mary Eva Ewers and Linda Kay Ramos all of Victoria, Nora Rmos of Channelview, and Manuela Lara of Port Lavaca; Brother, Pete Orta Sr. of Houston and Noe Moreno of Rockport. She is also survived by 11 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Julian R. Flores; Sons, Charles P. Ramirez and Miguel Ramirez; Brothers, Johnny M. Orta, Baby Boy Ort and Reynaldo De Los Santos.
Visitation will begin Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9am - 10am with a Prayer Service to begin at 10am at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria with a Graveside Service to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery in Port Lavaca.
Pallbearers Robert John Lopez, Frankie Heysquierdo, Hector Ramirez, Sammy Heysquierdo, Dennis Lara Jr. and Xavier Brown.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Democratic Presidential nominee checked party's boxes for running mate (6)
- Guest Column: The Payroll Tax Circus comes to town (6)
- It's senator Kamala Harris (6)
- Letter: A couple of crazy ideas (3)
- Orby Ledbetter, prisoner of war and WWII vet, dies at 99 (2)
- Make okra that everyone will eat (1)
- Infection control was already a problem in local nursing homes. Then a pandemic hit. (1)
- Son continues to honor World War II hero, his late father, on Purple Heart Day (1)
- Political cartoon for Aug. 17 (1)
- Judge calls Victoria County ‘unique in its resiliency’ to fight COVID-19 (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.