Gloria Peralez Chavez Aguilar
VICTORIA — Gloria Ann Peralez Chavez Aguilar, 69 of Victoria, gained her angel wings we all knew she had, Tuesday, April 13th. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, April 18th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A prayer service will begin at 7:00PM. A service celebrating Gloria’s life will be held at 10:00AM, Monday, April19th at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ganado Cemetery in Ganado, Texas. Pallbearers will be Adan Mendoza, Roland Canales, Omar Canales, Jessie Canales, Richard Mendoza and Joe Mendoza V. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Casarez and Baby John Mendoza.
A native Texan, Gloria was born April 24, 1951 in Ganado, Texas, one of 13 children to the late Juan and Gregoria “Georgia” Gonzalez Peralez. Growing up in a large family, Gloria learned early on the importance of family and she carried that with her all her life. Gloria loved capturing lifes’ moments in photographs. She was a dynamic lady that always was able to take charge of any situation she encountered. Gloria worked for over 30 years at the Royal Inn in Victoria, taking care of the guest that came to stay and treating them like family. Her coworkers at Royal Inn became as close as family over the years. Going to play bingo and trying her luck at gambling were two of Gloria’s great passions, she also enjoyed working crossword puzzles and cultivating her plants. Her grandkids were her true passion, spending time with them brought her great joy. Gloria was preceded in parents, Juan and Georgia Peralez; her siblings, Manuel Peralez, Daniel Peralez, and Estivan Peralez; her brother-in-law, Hilario Figirova; daughter-in-law, Crystal Mendoza; and grandson, John Alexander Casarez.
Gloria leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of over 10 years, Reynaldo Aguilar;
her four children, Joe Mendoza IV, Arcelia “Archie” Casarez and her wife, Beatrice Garcia, Matthew Mendoza and his wife, Kimberly Salas, John Mendoza, Sr. and his wife, Daisy; step-children, Mando Aguilar and his wife, Natalie, Linda Aguilar, Cruz Aguilar and Patricia Aguilar; her siblings, Raymond Peralez, Florentino Peralez, Martin Peralez and his wife, JoAnn, Jesus Peralez and his husband, Bill, Sirilia Peralez, Mary Jane Gonzalez and her husband, Henry, Rachel Figirova, Estella Partida and her husband, Samuel, Beatrice Salazar and her husband, Alex; 15 grandchildren, 16 step-grandchildren and one more on the way; 8 great grandchildren; along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Gloria’s family would like to thank everyone in the community that came out in support of their family to help with the bake sale and the food plates.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
