Gloria Sanchez Garza
VICTORIA — Gloria Sanchez Garza passed on August 16, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1942 to Sofia Nava Lara and Sostenes Sanchez. She is survived by her sons, Mark Christopher Garza (Betsy), Jason Ray Garza, Steven Anthony Garza and James Alan Garza Sr. (Veronica); sisters, Diola Zamora (David) and Silvia Puentez; brother, Enocincio (Sam) N. Sanchez(Lilly); grandchildren, Haley Denae Garza, James “BJ” Alan Garza Jr., Sofia “cricket” Garza, Adam Christopher Garza, Gabriel Anthony Garza, Madyson Payge Garza and Ashtyn Renee Garza; great grandchild Mattyx James Martinez. She is preceded in death by her husband Rudy Garza and her parents. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Services will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows at 9am with interment immediately to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers are Lorenzo Longoria, Bobby Martinez, James “BJ” Alan Garza Jr., Christian “Chris” Garza, Adam Christopher Garza and Gabriel Anthony Garza. Services are under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
