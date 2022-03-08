Glyn H. Kifer
GONZALES — Glyn H. Kifer, 88, of Gonzales, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022. He was born October 7, 1933 in Gonzales the son of Howell B. and Ella Heinemeyer Kifer.
Glyn worked 37 years as the manager of Perrys Stores and retired when Perrys closed the operation of all their stores. He was a director of Gonzales County Farm Bureau, a member of the Independent Cattlemens Association, a member of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers and a member of the Lions Club.
He served proudly in the United States Army. He enjoyed the peace and calm of country living and lived life here on earth his way.
Glyn is survived by his wife Bernice Pustka Kifer; sons Lee Kifer and wife Jamie and Chris Kifer; daughter Kathi Jiral and husband Darryl; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother Donnie Kifer and wife Virgie and sister Linda Northcutt and husband Johnnie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Vivian Rossow and first wife Helen Jo Kifer.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Seydler-Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Deacon Terry Brennan officiating. Interment will be at the Gonzales Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers include Kristopher Kifer, Travis Kifer, Stayton Kifer, Tim Donahoo, Derrick Grant and Darrell Kifer.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, Gonzales, TX
Friends may sign the guestbook and leave condolences by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com
