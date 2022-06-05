Glynda M. Courtney
VICTORIA — Glynda M. Courtney, a longtime resident of Victoria, TX, was born in Hankamer, TX on July 8, 1937 and passed away on May 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son, Donald G. Ryles; husband, Ronald E. Courtney; and parents, Anna M. and Russell G. Neal. She is survived by her daughter, LeDona Ryles of Baytown, TX.
Glynda loved plants, flowers, and especially orchids. She was born with a green thumb and was known to be a living botanical encyclopedia. She had a love of animals, plays, taking trips to exciting places and her Northside Baptist Church Family. She also enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
A special thanks goes to her neighbors whom without their kindness, caring and diligence, I would not have been made aware that something had happened to my Mom.
There will be a private graveside ceremony with only close family and invited guests present.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in her honor may be made to the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center, Victoria, TX, Christ’s Kitchen, Victoria, TX, or a charitable donation of your choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.