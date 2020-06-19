GORDON BUTCH GENTY VICTORIA - Gordon "Butch" L. Genty, 81, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Butch was born May 16, 1939, in Refugio, TX to the late Elizabeth Webster Genty and Phillip A. Genty. Butch served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Butch retired from Union Carbide as a Design Draftsman after more than 30 years of service. Butch was an avid fisherman and enjoyed researching his family ancestry for hours on end. Although, his very favorite past time was spending quality time with all of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Scott Genty; daughters, Kristin Genty Swoap (Danny) of Floydada, TX, Alyson Genty Jackson of Kyle, TX; sisters, Betty Genty Henry (James) of Victoria, Barbara Genty Devenay of Clear Water, FL; grandchildren, Brittany Swoap Huguley (John Tyler), Ashley Swoap, Jake Jackson and great-grandchildren, Branson and Deacon Huguley with one great-granddaughter Huguley on the way. He also had many other beloved Genty and Scott relatives that meant the world to him. Butch is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Phillip F. Genty. A Celebration of Butch's Life will be held at Northside Baptist Church at a later date. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
