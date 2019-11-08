GORDON GRYMES LOLITA - Gordon Grymes, 77 of Lolita, joined his Heavenly Father, Tuesday, November 5 following a brief illness. He was born in Houston, Texas on March 4, 1942 to William A. Grymes and Marguerite Calvert Grymes and grew up on family land in the Aldine area, graduating from Aldine High School in 1960. He attended a trade school becoming a journeyman bricklayer. He was more attracted to farm life in rice fields where he worked during high school during summer breaks and weekends and caught the attention of a farmer's blonde daughter. He married Billie Liere on June 12, 1966 in St. John's Lutheran Church in Cypress, Texas and began his farming career which later evolved into owning and operating oilfield semis. Their three children spent many hours riding in the tractor, combine, and semi with him. Gordon was an early active member of Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Dept., serving as a station captain and department treasurer. His idea of a vacation was taking the family to the deer lease, where they spent many happy hours around the campfire or the long homemade table in the kitchen. Later he ventured into hunting trips in West Texas and New Mexico. His pride and joy was his loving wife, his three children, eight grandchildren, and his old dog; Pete. After moving to Jackson County, he became a member of the JC Fair Association, a member and Elder of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Edna, and a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Wharton. Recently, he and Billie requested to become a part of the Redeemer Lutheran fellowship. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister JoAnn Laughlin, and brother; WC "Bubba" Grymes and nephew Bill Grymes. He is survived by his wife, sons; Charlie (Lorissa) of Inez, Derrol (Michelle) of East Bernard, and Melanie Brown (Eric) of Austin, eight grandchildren; Celia, Calyn, Lane, Douglas, and Ella Grymes, Luke, Avery, and Reagan Brown, and nieces and nephews. Services will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 504 Dugger St., Edna, TX. Visitation from 9:am until Celebration of Life Service at 11:am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 504 Dugger St. Edna 77957, St. John Lutheran Church, 614 Pecan, Wharton,77488, or the Industrial Education Foundation, P.O. Box 369, Vanderbilt, TX 77991. Services are entrusted to Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St., Edna, 361-782-2152.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader feels everyone should determine what is true based on facts (7)
- Guest column: When you vote, send the message that we are a nation that values life (8)
- In Victoria, ghosts linger long past their day in court (3)
- Letter: We must move beyond these fruitless times (3)
- Letter: Reader offers correction to a letter to the editor (2)
- Zeller says he lacks control over report reviewing Harvey spending (2)
- Letter: You should check your own own rear view mirror (2)
- Represenative Cloud was wrong (3)
- Letter: Making sense of the ridiculous (1)
- Guest column: Bounded rationalism still exists for many people, organizations (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.