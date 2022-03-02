GORDON J. SCOTT
EDNA — Gordon J. Scott, age 82, of Edna, Texas, passed away on February 27, 2022. He was born on November 30, 1939, in Carson City, Michigan, the son of Clinton and Barbara Scott. He grew up in Sheridan, Michigan, and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1958. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. In 1960, he married his high school sweetheart, Jo Ann Belyou, whom he had known since fourth grade. He and Jo Ann were married for almost 56 years until her death in 2016. He worked in construction for over 40 years, helping to build dams in Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia, and Texas. He and his family moved to Edna, Texas, in 1976, where he led the construction of the Palmetto Bend Dam that created Lake Texana. In his younger days, he loved to hunt and fish, and most recently he enjoyed playing golf and visiting with friends at the Edna Country Club. He was handsome, hardworking, and friendly, and was dearly loved by his family and his miniature schnauzer, Cricket. He is survived by his children Betsy (Jim) Pendergast of League City, Texas, and John Scott (Ismael Rangel) of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Megan Pendergast and Macey (Stephen) Martin; great grandson Bowen Martin; and extended family Jose and Maria Santiago, Edith (Damon) Jasso and son Stephen, and Daniel Santiago, who considered Gordon his grandpa. Gordon is also survived by his siblings in Michigan: Ken (Carol), Steve (Cathy), and Randy (Beth) Scott, and Barbie (Greg) Millard, and brother-in-law Mike (Louise) Belyou, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
A family memorial celebrating Gordon’s life will be held in Michigan in the summer. In lieu of flowers, Gordon’s family requests that memorial contributions be made in his name to the Edna Country Club, 1216 Co Rd 301, Edna, TX 77957.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- It's still about the messaging (7)
- From Parks to Main Street: New economic director has history with Victoria (4)
- F. WILLIAM "BILL" REICHERT (3)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (2)
- Victoria Girl Scout known for dog park project dies (2)
- Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Feb. 25 (1)
- Juanita G Madrigal (1)
- Herbert O. Mueller (1)
- Are you pleased with the recent growth in Victoria’s downtown? (1)
- American Rescue funds could 'disappear' if we're not careful (1)
- Victoria County Jail receives demerits during January inspection (1)
- Victoria's Special Livestock Show presents life test for competitor (1)
- How badly will Dan Patrick’s ‘help’ hurt GOP mail-in voters? (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.