Gordon Thomas Moore
GANADO — Gordon Thomas “Tooter” Moore, 68 of Ganado, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. He was born on Monday, June 29, 1953, in Ganado to the late Herman and Anne Moore. He married Glenda Hajovsky Moore, on June 10, 1978, at Assumption Catholic Church in Ganado. He was a Production Superintendent, retiring from Apache Corporation in 2014. He was a member of the Assumption Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Gordon is survived by his wife, daughters, Sara and husband Nathan Koenig of El Campo, and Lacey and husband Ian Wilson of Sugarland, grandchildren, Claire, Emma, Andrew and Dominic Wilson, and ELizabeth and Emily Koenig, siblings, Roxanne Kohleffel of Weimar, Analee and husband Harlan Tegeler, Jennifer and husband Johnny Reckaway, Glenn Moore, Pat and wife Brooke Moore of Ganado, and Mark and wife Katrina Moore of Inez. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Jude Wilson, and brothers, Doyle and Douglas Moore. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary being recited at 4:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Clement “Clem” Quainoo officiating. Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Ganado. Pallbearers will be Chris, Chad, Craig and Matt Hajovsky, David Kelly and Koty Graham. Honorary Pallbearers: his loving grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Assumption Catholic Church Maintenance Fund. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dolores Tristan, Shirley Fojtik, Ninfa Hernandez and Houston Hospice of El Campo for their assistance with his care during his final days. Services are under the direction of Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St., Ganado, TX 77957, 361-771-2120.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.