Grace J. Beck
VICTORIA — Grace Butcher Beck, my wife for 62 of her 83 years is gone to a far, far better place than our island Earth. Grace was born March 24, 1937 in Albuquerque, NM to the late Minerva Holbert and John D. Butcher. Grace grew up in La Feria, TX and graduated from La Feria High School In 1955.
“Her name, Grace, perfectly fits the blessing she has been to me, our sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grace was my Air Force bride who became a register nurse at age 39, chose emergency room nursing and trained further into cardiac crisis procedures, no small advance in the 1980’s as well as now. She was the heart of our family with a smile and red hair that would light up a room. Many times in our long, rewarding marriage, I have said that marrying Grace had been the smartest choice I have ever made. My loss is Heaven’s gain. May squadrons of angels, sweet Grace, wing you home to God. I love you, your Tom.”
She is survived by her husband, Tom Beck of Victoria; sons, William John Beck of Lockhart, Stephen Howe Beck of Tyler and sister, Margaret Butcher Williams (Jack) of Victoria.
Memorial service will be celebrated at St. Francis Episcopal Church on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 AM.
Our thanks go out to Crown Hospice of Victoria, especially to Rebecca Garcia, RN.
If you wish, please send a gift in Grace’s memory to Kairos Prison Ministry: Care of Treasurer.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
