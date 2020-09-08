Grace J. Brown
VICTORA — Grace Brown, born May 31, 1940, passed away on September 1, 2020. Her parents predeceased her, George Pershing Prewitt Sr. and Hazel Warren Prewitt. She was born and raised in Austin, grew up in a big family and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Austin. She learned early in life to be independent and work as a team and to do the best job she could at any endeavor she undertook. She loved life and keeping busy with good works. Her faith was very important to her and she thanked God for her beautiful children, and grandchildren. Her sister, Flo, was close to her all her life. She prayed daily that God would bless her family and tried to be a prayer warrior.
Grace belonged to the Catholic Daughters Court St. Ann #369, holding all the offices of the court, regent from 2008-2010, Vice Regent, Treasurer and Recording Secretary. She belonged to the OLV Altar Society, as well as the Holy Family Altar Society. She was an Extra Ordinary Eucharist Minister for OLV and took Communion to Citizens Hospital patients. She volunteered at Detar Hospital with the Seniors’ Volunteer Group. She enjoyed Square Dancing with Bill, her husband, with a Group called Lem’s Lemons for many years, and a group from Weatherford, for five years.
She worked for the Texas School District for many years, starting in Austin ISD and then with Victoria ISD for eighteen years. She was a secretary for Bill Moeller, Attorney at Law and an Escrow Officer for Titles Inc. and Stewart Title in Victoria and was an Escrow Officer in Weatherford, for five years.
She was married for 56 years to William (Bill) A. Brown, who died April 30th, 2016. She had four children, Stephen Brown (Helen); Carolyn Arthurs (Deano); Linda Brown; David Brown, Sr. (D’Lesa). Eleven grandchildren: Meagan (Allen), Robin, Michael, Aaron, Ashlyn, Hannah, Sarah, David II, Rachel, Laura, Jake and great granddaughter Clementine.
The Divine Mercy and Rosary to be led by the Catholic Daughters Court of St. Ann 369 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:15 am with Mass at 11:00, with Father Dalton officiating. Burial will be immediately following at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, TX. Flowers are nice, but memorials can be made to the Catholic Daughters Court of St. Ann 369 for scholarships, Diocese of Victoria Seminary Burse (OLV Altar Society), OLV Cathedral or Holy Family Church. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (22)
- Letter: Will we stand together? (12)
- Car splashes into Victoria pool after 2-vehicle crash, driver flees (3)
- Letter: Examining the 10 planks of socialism (2)
- Hotel tax money will help bring visitors to nonprofit museum, city of Victoria (2)
- Inpatient psychiatric unit would fill critical gap in local needs (1)
- Video: Police put hood on Black man killed by asphyxiation (1)
- Syndicated column: Another view of diversity, equity and inclusion nonsense (1)
- Letter: Trump administration has nothing to do with the Postal Service issues (1)
- Guest column: Mental Health Matters: We need balance from everyday stressors (1)
Online Poll
Are you working on Labor Day?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.