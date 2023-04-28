Grace Justice
PORT LAVACA — Grace Justice, 78, of Port Lavaca passed away peacefully in her home on April 25, 2023. She was born April 5, 1945 in Zephyrhills, Florida to Carl David and Donna A. Lippincott. Grace was a retired Legal Secretary for Fred Turner and founder and owner of Ship Shuttle Taxi. She enjoyed going to the beach, gardening, fishing, visiting with her friends, and loved her dogs and cats.
She is survived by her daughter, Carrie Justice Harlan; son, Scott Stanfield (Jo Lena); step-son, Matthew Justice; sister, Melissa Ann Herd; grandchildren, Trenton and Hannah Harlan; and great-granddaughters, Brianna Hoon and Kirsten Stanfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Wayne Justice; parents; brothers, Carl David Lippincott and Paul Richard Lippincott; and grandchildren, Christopher Stanfield and Chelsea Stanfield.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, May 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with Bill Shrader officiating. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Trenton Harlan, Caleb Harrington, Cullen Lantiegne, and Matt Justice.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com

