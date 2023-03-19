Grace Lavern Witte
KINGWOOD — Grace Lavern Witte passed away March 14, 2023 in Kingwood, TX. Grace was born in Victoria, TX on December 9, 1938 to Victor Albrecht, Sr. and Lorena Berger Albrecht. She graduated Patty Welder High School in 1957. Grace started her career working for the Victoria Advocate newspaper where she later met her husband, Fred Witte. Grace had a long business career working in various roles in the oil and gas industry and retired from her most cherished role in Human Resources where she served for 10 years in Houston, TX.
Grace is survived by her daughters Susan Witte Brown and husband Richard, and Jan Witte Mullen and husband Shaun as well as four grandsons, Austin and Benjamin Brown and Ryan and Kyle Mullen. Grace is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Fred, and her brother Victor Albrecht Jr.
Since 2003, Grace lived in Kingwood, TX and was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. She enjoyed the fellowship of Sunday morning worship and many good times with their small group. Grace loved to watch baseball, especially her beloved Astros, playing dominoes, going to the family lake house, and was especially fond of spending time with her family. Grace was known to have great advice, a warm genuineness to her that made it easy to be her friend. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with the Lord.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Darst Funeral Home 796 Russell Palmer Rd Kingwood, TX 77339. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am at Christ the King Lutheran Church 3803 W Lake Houston Parkway Kingwood, TX 77339.
For Friends and Family in Victoria, TX, visitation will be held 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel 3304 E Mockingbird Lane Victoria, TX 77904 and a grave side service held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Coletoville Cemetery 2583 Coletoville Road Victoria, TX 77905.
The family would like to thank the staff and caretakers at Reunion Court of Kingwood who were especially caring to mom for the past several years, and we are most grateful to Hope Beyond Hospice for their love and support in the final weeks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church or the Dementia Society of America.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.