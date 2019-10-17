GRACE EVELYN RIGAMONTI VICTORIA - Grace Evelyn Rigamonti, 87, of Victoria, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Victoria, TX. Grace was born in Victoria to the late Charles J. and Francies Arnold Rigamonti, on December 14, 1931. She graduated from the University of Houston Victoria and worked as a Bookkeeper for several automotive dealerships for a number of years. Grace enjoyed her life of music, family and faith and was active in Credit Professionals International, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Ann #369, National Council of Catholic Women, Our Lady of Victory Altar Society, and DeTar Senior Circle. In 1958 she joined the Our Lady of Victory Adult Choir, and served as the Choir Director for 23 years. Grace is survived by sisters; Mary Rigamonti Oldmixon, Charlaine Rigamonti McAnany, and Shirley Rigamonti Mason; and 23 nieces and nephews. Grace is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Pauladene Schoener. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. immediately followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center, with Father Gary Janak officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in her name to Our Lady of Victory Building Fund, Our Lady of Victory Altar Society, Nazareth Academy, or to the charity of your Choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhome.com
