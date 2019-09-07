GRANGER ANSON KOOP EDNA - Granger Anson Koop received his wings on Monday, September 2nd at 10:05 am. He was born on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:55 pm. He is survived by his parents Monica and Clayton Koop, his fur brother and sister Barney and Ginger, his maternal grandparents Sandra and Paul Kubecka, his paternal grandmother Connie Koop, his aunt Miranda Kubecka, his uncle and aunt Andrew and Kristyn Kubecka, and numerous cousins, great aunts, great uncles, and great grandparents. He was preceded in death by his grandpa Larry Koop and uncle Ryan Koop. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7th from 2-4pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Edna. Followed by funeral services at 4pm.
