Greg Garcia
HOUSTON — Greg Garcia age 68, was called home to be with the Lord, on November 10, 2022. He was born on May 23, 1954 in Victoria, Texas to Stanley and Susie Garcia.
He was a graduate of Stroman High School in Victoria, Texas. Greg had the most kind and generous heart, always ready to lend a helping hand no matter the cost. He was married to Rebecca, wife of 6 years, together for 23 years. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. He retired from a 45-year successful construction business.
Greg was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved deep sea fishing and catching big bull red with a cigar in his hand. Loved navigating the bay, rain or shine and finding new fishing honey holes. We will miss our best fishing buddy. He also had a love for plants and gardening. That was his past time at home, grooming his beautiful flowers and spending time with his loyal dogs, Cooper and Frankie. He loved his family fiercely and deeply. We take comfort in knowing that he is at peace in the presence of the Lord.
Greg is survived by his loving wife Rebecca of Houston, his Mother Susie Garcia of Victoria, sister Gilda Miller of Victoria, daughters Angelica Troutt (Josh) of Houston, Jessica Padierna (Tuche), Amy Albrecht (Buster) of Victoria, Victoria Marquez, Gina Perez of Houston; Sons Jacob Garcia, Greg A. Garcia (Jenny) of Victoria; Tony Perez of Houston, as well as 18 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
He is preceded in death by his father Stanley Garcia, and sister Gloria Garcia Padilla.
There will be a funeral service on Monday, November 21, at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 1:30p.m. and a mass to commence at 2:00p.m. Officiant for the service will be Father Dalton Erwin. Pallbearers are Leo Garcia, Jacob Garcia, Greg Garcia, Tony Perez, Aaron Perez, Kobe Trevino, Zakary Mendieta, Kegan Rubio, Dylon Albrecht; Honorary Pallbearers are Josh Troutt, Johnny “Tuche” Padierna Jr, Buster Albrecht, Bradley Matula, Joe Martinez, Jeff Smith, Marc Rankin, and Danny Alvarado.
Those who wish to remember Greg in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the CCA of Texas.
Services are under the Direction of Grace Funeral Home of Victoria, Texas. www.gracefuneralhome.net
