Gregorio B. Ayala, Jr.
VICTORIA — Gregorio B. Ayala Jr., 68, of Victoria, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. He was born July 14, 1953, in Corpus Christi, to the late Gregorio Ayala Sr. and Estela Benavides.
Greg was a parts manager and loved his time working as a softball umpire and football referee. His hobbies included dancing, spending time with his family, and rooting on his favorite teams - the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys. Greg was a devoted husband and father and will be missed everyday by those who were lucky enough to have him in their lives.
He is survived by his wife, Janie Garcia Ayala of Victoria; daughters, Kathrine Ayala Hull of Austin, Kristy Langley and Kathy Langley, both of Victoria; sons, Alex Langley, Benjamin Ayala, and Frankie Ayala, all of Victoria; sisters, Sylvia Tovar (Louis) of Palacios and Lupita Ayala-Janosek of Corpus Christi; brothers, John Ayala (Valerie) of Portland, Joe Ayala (Esther), George Ayala (Viola), Jimmy Ayala, Oscar Ayala (Thelma), and Alex Ayala (Martha), all of Corpus Christi, Ernest Ayala (Carolyn) of London, and Roland Ayala of Corpus Christi.
He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and 10 grandchildren that he loved tremendously.
He is preceded in death by his parents and beloved daughter Kristine Ayala.
Visitation will begin Monday, January 31, 2022, from 5- 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Grace Memorial Chapel at 8819 US HWY 87 in Victoria. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Oscar Ayala, Alex Ayala, Roland Ayala, Lorenzo Hinojosa, Patrick McChesney, and Ernest Gutierrez.
Under the love and care of Grace Memorial Chapel in Victoria, 361-578-3611.
