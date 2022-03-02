Gregorio D. Cuellar, JR.
VICTORIA — Gregorio “Greg” D. Cuellar Jr., 77, of Victoria passed away February 22, 2022. He was born August 26, 1944 in Cuero to Gregorio Sr. and Ampara DeLeon Cuellar. Greg worked as a Restaurant Manager for many establishments including Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, Taco USA and he ended his career serving the best fried chicken and biscuits at Popeyes. Greg had an amazing work ethic and enjoyed serving “his” customers. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Tripoli (LPH-10) and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (w/Two Bronze Stars), Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon and the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon. Greg enjoyed watching sports, fishing, hunting for wild hogs and sitting around a fire telling jokes and stories. He was known for his great conversations. Greg was a sweet, funny, giving, charming and most of all an incredibly lovable man!
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Ramona (Nene) F. Cuellar; daughters, Sandra V. Cuellar and Sheila Marie Garcia (Roger); son, Gregorio Guadalupe “GG” Cuellar; sisters, Susan Vargas, Gloria Vazquez (Walfre), and Janie Gutierrez (Alex); brothers, Victor Cuellar (Elisa), Robert Cuellar, and Roy Cuellar (Helen); grandchildren, Jordan C. Garcia, Jeffrey Ramirez, Alyssa Beltran, Joshua C. Garcia, Kaine Cuellar, Damien Cuellar, Rudy Valdez Jr., Kaychery Cuellar, and Catherine Cuellar; and great-grandchildren, Mark Anthony Fernandez, Lavayah Gonzalez, and Ace Messiah Cuellar.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Helen Chavez; sister-in-law, Mary Cuellar; brother-in-law, George Vargas; and great-grandchild, Damien Cuellar Jr.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Robert “Bobby” Cuellar III, Damien Cuellar, Kaine Cuellar, Macky Cuellar, Michael Cuellar Sr., Shaun Cuellar, Pete Garza and Eddie Rojas. Honorary Pallbearers are brothers-in-law, Frank Flores and Walfre Vasquez.
Memorial donations may be made to Fisher House, 7485 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229.
Memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- It's still about the messaging (7)
- From Parks to Main Street: New economic director has history with Victoria (4)
- F. WILLIAM "BILL" REICHERT (3)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (2)
- Victoria Girl Scout known for dog park project dies (2)
- Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Feb. 25 (1)
- Juanita G Madrigal (1)
- Herbert O. Mueller (1)
- Are you pleased with the recent growth in Victoria’s downtown? (1)
- American Rescue funds could 'disappear' if we're not careful (1)
- Victoria County Jail receives demerits during January inspection (1)
- Victoria's Special Livestock Show presents life test for competitor (1)
- How badly will Dan Patrick’s ‘help’ hurt GOP mail-in voters? (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.