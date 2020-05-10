GREGORIO OCANAS, SR EDNA - The family of Gregorio held a private family graveside service for their beloved, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him and loved him. Services had been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries