Gregorio “Shorty” Yanes
YORKTOWN — Gregorio “Shorty” Yanes, 89, of Yorktown passed away Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born December 14, 1932 in Yorktown to the late Jose and Antonia Villarreal Yanes.
He loved his family dearly and is survived by his wife of almost 59 years Ramona, daughters; Yoli (David) Dederichs and Patti Yanes all from McKinney, grandchildren Rebecca and Davie Dederichs, sister Rachel Molina of Austin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are David Dederichs, Davie Dederichs, Brandon Villa, Jay Santos, Tommy Villa, and David Villa. Honorary pallbearers are his nieces and nephews.
Visitation 5-7 pm Thursday, June 9, 2022 with Rosary at 7 pm at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 am Friday, June 10, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Westside Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Yorktown EMS, Yorktown Fire Department, Holy Cross Catholic Church or American Cancer Society.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
