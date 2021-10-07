Gregory John Veliz Sr.
VICTORIA — Gregory John Veliz Sr., 58, of Victoria, passed away on September 17, 2021, in Victoria, Texas.
Visitation will be 3:00 PM-7:00 PM followed by religious service at 7:00 PM, Friday, October 8, 2021, at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home located at 412 N. Main in Victoria, Texas, 77901
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 9, 2021. Burial will follow at St. Jacinto Cemetery in Riverdale Arrangements are by Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home (361)573-2777
Greg was born in Victoria, Texas, to Gilbert Gomez Veliz and Beatrice Moya on March 10, 1963. He attended Stroman High School. He worked as the Lead Maintenance Tech for Texas Concrete for 17 years. Recently he had an opportunity to work for Texas Disposal Systems in Creedmoor, Texas. He served in the United States Army and was proud to serve his country. Greg will be honored with a military funeral.
Greg had a great love for the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, bow hunter, softball player and loved to exercise. He was also passionate about welding and woodwork.
Greg is preceded in death by his wife Christina Veliz, father Gilbert Veliz, and stepmother Carolina Veliz and uncle Alfred Moya.
Greg is survived by (Fiance) Bernice Olguin, Siblings Kimberly (Gino) Hernandez, Billie (Bryan Ketchum), Michelle Wofford, Juanita Veliz (James), Steve Veliz, Ricky (Nicole) Trost, Children Ashley (Jefferson) Lemmons, Emery (Tom) Cordova, Gregory J. Veliz Jr (Fiance) Gabriela Garza, Alyssa Rios, Brittany Porras, Sean Rios. Grandchildren Karlee Lemmons, Milena Cordova, Tom Cordova.
Pallbearers will be Jefferson Lemmons, Tom Cordova, Richard Mendieta, Ricky Moya, Chris Garza, John Vasquez
Honorary Pallbearers will be Gregory J. Veliz Jr. and Gino Hernandez
The family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to Citizens Medical Center, Dr. Daniel Cano, Dr. Juan A. Llompart & the entire Nursing staff; a personal thank you to Ms. Diane Weithers, RN. Her passion for caring, optimism, and kindness did not go unnoticed.
