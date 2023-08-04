Gregory Nathaniel Byrd
VICTORIA — Gregory Nathaniel Byrd died in a trucking accident on July 26, 2023, in Maverick County. Gregory was 22 years old.
Gregory is survived by his parents Winston and Jessica Byrd of Victoria; siblings Brennan (Aujdi), Kaylynne (Santi), Lyndon and Ronnie Thompson, all of Victoria; Great Grandmother Kathy Ybarbo & Grandma Jeanette Byrd, Tony & Olga Flores all of Goliad; and numerous Aunts and Uncles. He was preceded in death by Quirino Ybarbo, Gregory Flores, as well as grandparents from both sides.
Gregory was born on April 2, 2001, in Victoria, TX. He graduated from Victoria East High School class of 2019.
Gregory enjoyed online gaming, fishing but loved spending time with family & friends. However, his favorite activity was teasing and driving his mother CRAZY! He was goofy, kind, loving, loyal, grounded, respectful and touched so many lives. He did not know a stranger, once he met you, you became a friend for life. His spirit was not of this world.
He loved to work with his dad on his off time, he enjoyed being a pipe fitter, or whatever he could do to get his little hands dirty. He was a man of his word; he was the protector of his siblings; He was not afraid of anything life sent his way. He looked up to his dad, he always told him, “I am the man I am today because of you.” He loved with all his heart, he had so much love for his family & friends. The verse from Ephesians 4:2 - Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love, best describes the person Gregory was.
Pallbearers: Rodrigo Alarcon, Ronnie Thompson, Zayne Rivera, Joey Martin, Jonathan “Post” Loya, Cole Jordan, Clayton Maraga, and Brannen Guidry. Honorary pallbearers: Brennan, Kaylynne, Lyndon Byrd, Aunts and Uncles, Rylee, Baby Ximena and Mateo.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, August 7th at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad followed by a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Gregory will be held on Tuesday, August 8th at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Goliad; followed by graveside services at Resurrection. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

