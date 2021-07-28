Gregory Sitka
YOAKUM — Gregory Wayne Sitka, age 55, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born March 1, 1966 in Yoakum to Al and Elorine Wenske Sitka.
He was a Process Operator at Formosa and was a Catholic. He loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, family and friends. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed to hunt.
Survivors: mother, Elorine Sitka of Yoakum; daughters, Brittany Sitka Grahmann (Brian) of Hallettsville and Brighton Sitka of Victoria; sons, Brooks Sitka (Elizabeth) of Midland and Bryce Sitka of Victoria; grandchildren, Harleigh Grahmann, Landon Grahmann and William Sitka; his 4-legged children, Kimba and Bella; brothers, Darryl Sitka of Drippings Springs, Russell Sitka (RoAnn) of Hallettsville and Chris Sitka (Jennifer) of Bulverde.
Preceded in death by his father, Al Sitka.
Visitation 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Ross Grones, Harvey Weaver, Brady Sitka, Brock Sitka, Casey Mikes, Rick Gonzales, R.L. Bordovsky and Jairo Ruiz. Honorary pallbearers: Formosa work crew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of South Texas-Dornburg Center, St. Joseph Catholic Church or Greg Sitka’s children education fund at Yoakum National Bank.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
