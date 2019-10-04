GUADALUPE F. BALADEZ VICTORIA - Guadalupe F. Baladez, 37, of Victoria, passed away Sun. Sep. 29, 2019. He was born Nov. 8, 1981 to Lupe F. Baladez and Paulita Estrada. He is survived by his parents; wife Lisa Treptor; their daughters, Christina, Lupita, and Sommer Baladez; and his sons, Lupe, Joel, and Nathan Baladez. He is also survived by his sisters, Paulita Rendon, Kesie Almaquer, Lucretia Perez, and Adelita Baladez; and his brothers, Isabel, Augustine, and Johnny Baladez. Visitation will be Friday Oct. 4, 2019 3-7 p.m., with Rosary to start at 7 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Chapel. Funeral Service will be Sat. Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Saint Patrick's Catholic Church of Bloomington.
