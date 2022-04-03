Guadalupe F. Flores
GOLIAD — Guadalupe “Lupe, Chico” Flores, 93 of Goliad, also known as “Daddo” to his children, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2022. Lupe was born November 29, 1928 to Marin and Guadalupe Flores in Meyersville. Lupe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all. Lupe worked as a butcher for Chili Metting and then at Victoria Refrigeration until he retired. After retirement he enjoyed operating his lawn service, cooking, playing dominos, fishing, tending to his cows and garden. His favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends.
Lupe is proceeded in death by his wife Gloria Flores, son Lupe “Pitie” Flores, daughter and son-in-law Jean and Jimmy Hernandez, and grandson Jimmy Hernandez Jr, parents, sister Audelia, brothers: Fernando, Antonio, Frank, Adan and Julio. Survivors left to cherish his memory are daughters: Gloria (Simon) Morales Jr and Susan (Nat) Hernandez Jr. Grandchildren: Simon III (Letina), Amy, Adrian (Leti), Abby (Patrick), Natalie (Kody), and Jeff (Haley). Great-Grandchildren: Ashtin (Barrett), Elizabeth (Adrian), Jimmy Lee “Chino”, Preston, Kylie, Isabel, Mariella, Sophia, Mateo, Bianca, and Great-Great Grandchild Luke Raphel. Sisters-in-law: Maria Flores, Lydia Flores and Elva Carrera. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, April 4, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home from 5pm-7pm with the Holy Rosary at 7pm. Celebration of Holy Mass begins at 10am on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 at Our Lady of Loreto Chapel (LaBahia) with interment at Flores Cemetery with Father Ty Bazar officiating.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
