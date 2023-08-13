Guadalupe Gilbert Cano
PHOENIX, AZ — Guadalupe Gilbert Cano, passed away on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix, AZ at the age of 76 years. Gilbert was born in Victoria Texas on December 1, 1946, to Elena and Lupe M Cano of Nursery, TX. On December 23, 1966, he married Jane Sanchez of Cuero, TX. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage. Gilbert is survived by his beloved wife Jane, his two children: US Air Force retired veteran Gilbert R. Cano of Las Vegas, NV, and Gina Marie Vloet, Occupational Therapist, of Scottsdale, AZ; one Grandchild, Mark Vloet; and dear sisters Belinda Cano and Beatrice Boehm.
Gilbert lived a rich full life and was always eager to help others succeed in their professional and personal endeavors. He earned the admiration and respect of his family and made lifelong friends through his charm; wit; and sincerity. He particularly enjoyed spending time with his friends sharing laughs and playing the guitar.
The Family will honor Mr. Cano’s memory on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Victoria, TX. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11 AM followed by a gathering of family and friends. A private burial will take place with Rosewood Funeral Home in Victoria TX at Memory Gardens later that afternoon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Church.
