Guerra, Guadalupe
GUADALUPE GUERRA YOAKUM - Guadalupe Vela Guerra, age 92, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born December 12, 1926 in Karnes City to Refugio and Gregoria Espinosa Vela. She was a homemaker and a Catholic. Survivors: husband, Claro Guerra; daughters, Inez Gonzales of Georgetown, Olga Valadez (John) of Victoria and Anita Moroney (Rob) of Maryland; sons, Rene Luera (Ellie) of Houston, Fernando Luera of New Orleans and Noe Luera (Lisa) Conroe; 15 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Angelita Belmarez of Odom. Preceded in death by: son, Pete Luera; sister, Aurora Moreno and 7 brothers. Visitation 4:30-6:00 p.m. with 6:00 p.m. rosary Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 2:00 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

